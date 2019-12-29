|
Barbara Dix Henry passed away unexpectedly of a sudden heart attack at home on December 20th, 2019 with her husband Bucky at her side. A native of Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Stonewall Jackson Dix and Pattie Beaman Dix.
Barbara attended Camp Allegheny where she was awarded the "Silver A" in recognition of her integrity, spirit, and character, an early indication of the person she would become. She went to the College of William and Mary. On returning to Norfolk, Barbara went to Secretarial School, and then was employed as Assistant to the Station Manager at WTAR where she worked for 15 years. In this role, she met countless celebrities including Walter Cronkite and J. Fred Muggs; she and her beloved coworkers enjoyed "having the kind of fun that would get people fired today." She drove her light blue 1965 Ford Mustang, naming it "Unit 11", as "Unit 1", which she requested, had already been taken by the head of WTAR. The president of the station broke the 2 week vacation rule, allowing her to go on a 2 month tour of Europe rather than lose her as a valuable employee.
Barbara volunteered throughout her life. She was one of a small group of 13-year old girls who founded the Ruth Sargeant Circle of the King's Daughters and was active in this organization for the rest of her life. This Circle founded the CHKD gift shop. In 2013 the Hampton Roads Business Journal awarded her a Lifetime Service Volunteer Award for her over 10,000 hours of volunteer work with King's Daughters. She was an active member of The Church of the Good Shepherd and later of Christ and St. Luke's, with her marriage to Dr. Reginald Buchanan Henry, Jr. in 1968. She was very involved in the Westover Garden Club and served as Co-chairman Norfolk Academy Field Day in 1983.
Barbara loved people and lived life with boundless enthusiasm. She had twice the energy of people half her age. She was never in a rush; she took time to savor every moment. She spread love and joy everywhere she went. She was thoughtful and considerate, always putting others before herself. She loved knitting and made beautiful Christmas stockings for all of her family, dogs, grand dogs, and close friends.
Barbara loved beautiful things including cute shoes, hand bags, and colorful scarves, particularly in her favorite color red. Christmas was her favorite season. She loved decorating and how that holiday in particular brings family and friends together. Every ornament on her tree had a story behind it.
Barbara was the eternal optimist. She was a wonderful and devoted wife, sharing 51 wonderful years with her soul mate. She and Bucky did everything together and were always holding hands. Her four children were the light of her life and her grandchildren were a tremendous source of joy and pride. She shared such a close bond with each one of them and was known to them by many names, including "Grandma," "Little Grandma", and "Lucy." Barbara welcomed everyone into her home and treated them as family. She loved animals, especially Chocolate Labs and pigs. She made the world a better place and will be remembered for her devotion to family and friends, for her energy and enthusiasm, and for spreading love and joy to everyone she encountered.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband Bucky, her 4 children-Bucky Henry (Deb), Betsy Lehman (Bart), Ned Henry (Miriam), Tom Henry (Courtney), 8 grandchildren- Rebecca (Byron), Bucky, Libby, Ruffin, Sarah, Allwyn, Jane and Gray.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Christ and St. Luke's Episcopal Church, with the Reverend Canon Winn Lewis officiating. A reception will follow at a location to be announced. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel, is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters (chkd.org) or a . Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 29, 2019