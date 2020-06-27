Eight years we to said goodbye
Remembering you is easy
We do it every day
Missing you is the hardest part
As it never goes away
We all wish to sit with you and talk for awhile
To hear your voice
See your smile
Would be our greatest wish
We shall always love and remember you
Your loving husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 27, 2020.