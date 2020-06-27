Barbara E. LaBelle
Eight years we to said goodbye

Remembering you is easy

We do it every day

Missing you is the hardest part

As it never goes away

We all wish to sit with you and talk for awhile

To hear your voice

See your smile

Would be our greatest wish

We shall always love and remember you

Your loving husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 27, 2020.
