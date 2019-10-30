|
Barbara E.L. Lytton-White Watson Taylor, passed away peacefully Oct 14, 2019. Born in Bangor N. Ireland May 27, 1927 to Benoni Richard Cleland Lytton-White, grandson of Richard Rose-Cleland of Rathgael House, Bangor, N. Ireland, and Georgina Hay Johnston, niece of Lord and Lady Hay, great niece of William Johnston of Bally Kilbeg House, N. Ireland. Barbara is predeceased by William Courtney Watson, and is survived by two daughters, Sharron Watson Rose of Midlothian, VA, Angela Byrd Bolton, husband Phil of Grassy Creek, NC. She is also predeceased by husband William H. Taylor, and is survived by daughter Hannah Taylor and son William H Taylor. Barbara is also survived by her loving sister Laura Angela Fowler, husband Warren; brother Brian A Lytton-White, wife Priscilla. Barbara received her education in Bangor N. Ireland and Plymouth, England. She immigrated to USA in 1948. William Courtney Watson met Barbara 1944 in Plymouth during the war, corresponded 4 years and married in Richmond, VA in 1948. They moved to West Palm Beach Florida in 1957. Barbara later moved to Cape Canaveral area where she met and married William H. Taylor in 1977. When Bill retired from NASA they built a home in Kitty Hawk, NC. Barbara had a full and adventurous life traveling and enjoying her family on both sides of the Atlantic. She loved flowers enjoyed her gardening. Barbara attended Episcopal Church in FL and NC. Barbara leaves behind grandchildren Valerie E Chipps, Thomas B Chipps, Christine Terrell, Michael J Martin, great grandchildren Ryan and Mason Terrell, and her daughter's 18 adopted/foster children, Noah, Ming, Joseph, Ayaan, Rahma, Asein, Sandra, Hamda, Abdihakim, Sahra, Abdirahman, Minwoo, Murtaza, Talib, Ali, Brayan, Wilmer, and Yesenia. She also leaves behind her beloved nieces Ann Sparkman, Rosemary Gray, Darlene Kwiatkowski, and Shelly Fiden, her great nieces and nephews Katie, Kyle, Natalie, Nick, Emily, Brian, Alaina, Seth and Katy. A Memorial Service to be held Nov. 2, at 2pm Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23505. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery 8100 Granby St, (Linden Lawn) Norfolk Family will receive guests and family after internment at 8568 Executive Dr, Norfolk.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 30, 2019