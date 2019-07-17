Our beloved â€œBeaâ€ Barbara Ellen Arline transitioned into a greater way of life on July10, 2019. She inspired many with the courage and grace in which she faced her debilitating illness. She was the daughter of the late Arthur Woodson Arline, Sr and â€œMegâ€ Margaret Ellen Gainfort Arline. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Arthur Woodson Arline, Jr and James Stuart Arline.



Bea was born in Raleigh, North Carolina and later lived in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She graduated from University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, as well as Unity School of Religious Studies. She was ordained as a Unity Minister in 1993. She pastored Unity Church of Missoula, Montana and Christway Unity Church in Hot Springs, Arkansas. She was passionate about the womenâ€™s groups that she led, as well as, her volunteer work with the Guardian Angels Thrift Store in Hot Springs to benefit cat rescue.



To all those who knew Bea, she will be remembered for her devotion to her son, Ryan, her compassion for everyone and her love and loyalty to her dear friends, her Sellers Street Family and her kitties. Bea had a real enthusiasm for life that was contagious.



Bea is survived by her son Ryan Weigand and his wife, Pei Guo, of New Jersey; her cousin, Nancy Leigh Gainfort of Virginia Beach, Virginia; as well as the many dear friends that she called family.



Per Beaâ€™s request, there will not be a Memorial Service. Her family asks that you remember her as the loving soul that she was and suggests that you consider Guardian Angels Cat Rescue, 907 Hobson Ave, Hot Springs, AR, 71913 if you would like to make a memorial donation in Beaâ€™s memory. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 17, 2019