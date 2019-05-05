Barbara Esther Marquette, 91, passed away on April 29, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She was born in Paoli, Orange County, Indiana to the late Ross N. Atkinson and Eva Mae Epperson. Barbara was raised on the family farm in Paoli. Barbara was the beloved wife of more than 50 years to the late Paul Edwin Marquette. Mrs. Marquette attended Virginia Beach United Methodist Church where she was a member of the choir and a dedicated volunteer. She was a Veteran of the United States Navy and retired from the Federal Civil Service where she worked as a Transportation Specialist and Debt Administrator. Our Mom, Barbara, was our Rock - she led us past our difficulties throughout our childhood and adult lives. Mom was a working mom; she worked her entire life. Even when our Dad, Paul, was in the Navy and Vietnam. She was always there for us. She dutifully cared for Paul for years during his illness. She was a fiercely independent and strong woman living on her own for the remainder of her years. She is survived by her children Mary Veronica Dunham of Indianapolis, Indiana, David Paul Marquette and Barbara Shumway of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Nanette Eva Wicklund and her husband Mark of Louisa, Virginia, and Kent Randall Marquette of Indianapolis, Indiana. Seven grandchildren; Michelle Wise and her husband Clay, Jason Dunham and his wife Tamara, Jim Marquette and his wife Amy, David Marquette, Daniel Wicklund, Joseph Marquette, and Luke Marquette, nine great-grandchildren; Destiny Dunham, Cherish Dunham, Spencer Wise, Brayden Wise, Virginia Marquette, Anna Wise, Emerson Marquette, Joseph Marquette, Jr., Lula Marquette, and two great-great grandchildren; Jovan Adams and Josiah Adams.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, May 14th, at Virginia Beach United Methodist Church located on 19th street. The burial will take place in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Memorial donations may be made to Virginia Beach United Methodist Church. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 5, 2019