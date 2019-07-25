Barbara G. Martin, 71, of Norfolk passed away suddenly on July 22, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Morris and Goldie (Salzberg) Goodman. She is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Wayne A. Martin, son and daughter-in law, Jason and Jill Martin of Potomac, MD, and her two granddaughters, Sydney and Olivia Martin. Other survivors include her two sister-in-laws, Judi G. Duffy of Greenville, NC and Jane E. Goodman of Fleetwood, PA . She was predeceased by her brothers, Dr. Allan J. Goodman and Dr. Stewart H. Goodman.



Barbara grew up in Ghent and lived her entire life in Norfolk. She was a graduate of Maury High School and received both the B.S. and M.S. degrees in Education from Old Dominion University. Her career in education included teaching elementary school, private tutoring, adult reading programs and observing student teachers through Old Dominion University.



She enjoyed cruising with her husband, spending time with her family, exercising with her friends, and especially cooking and baking for her family and friends.



There will be two separate services honoring Barbaraâ€™s memory. A memorial service will be held at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, 1501 Colonial Avenue Norfolk on Friday, July 26th at 1:00pm. Rabbi Michael Panitz of Temple Israel will be presiding.



Full service and burial will be held at the Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park located at 14321 Comus Road in Clarksburg, MD, on Tuesday, July 30th at 2:00pm. Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt of Congregation Bâ€™nai Tzedek will be presiding.



Shiva will be held at 7:00pm on Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31st at the home of Jason and Jill Martin.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Barbaraâ€™s memory may be directed to Temple Israel in Norfolk or Congregation Bâ€™nai Tzedek in Potomac, MD. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 25, 2019