Barbara Holland Retzloff, 88, of the 5100 block of Sweetbriar Circle, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in her residence. A native of Baltimore, MD, she was the widow of Albert H. Retzloff. She was a retired registered nurse at Portsmouth General Hospital. She enjoyed bingo and dancing and was the sweetest, kindest person you'd ever meet.
Survivors include two daughters, Susan Holderfield (Barry) and Priscilla Myers; a grandson, Matthew Myers; and a nephew, Chase Lewis.
The family will have a reception and receive friends at the Sturtevant Event Center on Tuesday, November 3, from 1-3 p.m.
A special thanks to Heartland Hospice, Ramona Coltrane and Susan Hoover for their kindness and support.
Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling arrangements.www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com