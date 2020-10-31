1/1
Barbara H. Retzloff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Holland Retzloff, 88, of the 5100 block of Sweetbriar Circle, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in her residence. A native of Baltimore, MD, she was the widow of Albert H. Retzloff. She was a retired registered nurse at Portsmouth General Hospital. She enjoyed bingo and dancing and was the sweetest, kindest person you'd ever meet.

Survivors include two daughters, Susan Holderfield (Barry) and Priscilla Myers; a grandson, Matthew Myers; and a nephew, Chase Lewis.

The family will have a reception and receive friends at the Sturtevant Event Center on Tuesday, November 3, from 1-3 p.m.

A special thanks to Heartland Hospice, Ramona Coltrane and Susan Hoover for their kindness and support.

Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling arrangements.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Sturtevant Event Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved