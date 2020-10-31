Barbara Holland Retzloff, 88, of the 5100 block of Sweetbriar Circle, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in her residence. A native of Baltimore, MD, she was the widow of Albert H. Retzloff. She was a retired registered nurse at Portsmouth General Hospital. She enjoyed bingo and dancing and was the sweetest, kindest person you'd ever meet.Survivors include two daughters, Susan Holderfield (Barry) and Priscilla Myers; a grandson, Matthew Myers; and a nephew, Chase Lewis.The family will have a reception and receive friends at the Sturtevant Event Center on Tuesday, November 3, from 1-3 p.m.A special thanks to Heartland Hospice, Ramona Coltrane and Susan Hoover for their kindness and support.Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling arrangements.