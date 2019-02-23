The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
Barbara Harrington Obituary
Barbara Kay Harrington, 63, passed away on Feb. 20, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Isabelle Buchanan and Kenny Bell. She was an active member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the Beachcombers Corvette Club. She is survived by her husband, Dale Harrington; daughters, Susan Peet, Amanda Harrington; granddaughters, Abigail Peet, Eva Rose Peet; sister, Marilyn Ferguson husband Chuck; brother, Bill Bell; mother-in-law, Margaret Harrington; sister-in-law, Lynn Gierach; and brother-in-law, David Gierach.A funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6:00 till 8:00 p.m., Sunday, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Norfolk SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
