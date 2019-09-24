The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:30 PM
Barbara Henderson Ferguson Obituary
Barbara Jean Henderson Ferguson, 82, went home to be with her Lord September 21, 2019. Barbara was a native of Logan County, WV born to the late Orville and Gladys Eldridge Henderson. She was predeceased by her loving husband, James "Lee" Ferguson as well as her siblings, Vernon Henderson, Wanda Henderson, Madge H. Adams, Janet H. Daniel and Jacqueline Henderson. Barbara was a faithful member of Cedar Road Assembly of God; She retired as a supervisor from the City of Chesapeake Real Estate Assessor's office; was also a representative for 30 years with Avon being a member of the Presidents Club and Honor Society.

A loving wife and mother, she is survived by her children, Cynthia Ferguson, James "Lee" Ferguson, II; her step-daughters, Rebecca C. Brown and Deborah Carroll; her sister, Phyllis Sue Henderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, VA. A service to celebrate her life will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 2:30 with Pastor Joe Newman officiating. Donations to the in her memory would be appreciated. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 24, 2019
