Barbara Ione Brubaker, 89, died peacefully at her home Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Givens Estates Health Center, Asheville, NC. Born and raised in Hyattsville, MD, she was the beautiful child and devoted daughter of Blanche and Wallace Dobbin. It was while getting her degree in art education at the University of Maryland that she met her husband, Russell E. Brubaker with whom she embarked on 63 years of loving marriage. After Russell's many years of service as an officer in the United States Army, living in France, Washington, Kansas, Germany, and Virginia, they settled in Virginia Beach, VA where for 23 years Barbara taught art to thousands of children at Thoroughgood, John B. Dey, and Bayside elementary schools. She and Russell took great delight living on Broad Bay Island and later at the Atlantic Shores Retirement Community, but after his death in 2014, Barbara traded the ocean horizon for the mountain skyline and moved to Asheville, NC. Gifted with boundless curiosity, Barbara loved animals, gardens, nature, music, and travel. A lover of books and history, she was a volunteer docent for many years at the historic Lynnhaven House in Virginia Beach. She was a talented artist who produced many creative paintings and crafts. She and Russell enjoyed vacationing to many foreign lands, and whether the subject was travel, pets, boats or family she always had engaging stories to tell. Throughout her long life she did her best to honor her parents, cherish her family, love her neighbors, and trust in God, always while being cheerful and kind.
She is lovingly remembered by her son, Michael Brubaker and daughter-in-law Charlotte Caplan of Asheville, NC; and grandson Samuel Brubaker and his wife Elina Thomas of Portland, OR. A graveside memorial in Maryland will be held at a future date. Memorial donations in Barbara's name may be made to www.LynnhavenRiverNow.org to protect the Virginia waterways that she loved. Condolences may be left at www.RayFuneralCremation.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 14, 2020.