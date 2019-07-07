Barbara J. Campbell, 74, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away July 1, 2019.



Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was retired as an Executive Secretary from Childrenâ€™s Hospital of The Kingâ€™s Daughters.



Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Elizabeth and Guido Castagneri. Left to cherish her memory: her husband, Thomas W. Campbell; daughters, Linda M. Clayton and her husband, Terry, Denise A. White and her husband, Thomas, and Mary E. Weldon; grandchildren, Corey Gerloff and her husband, Josh, Thomas White and his wife, Vanessa, and Trey Weldon; and great-grandchildren, Penny Gerloff, Adam Gerloff, and Nola Kovul. Not a day will pass that you will not be missed.



The funeral service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Wednesday, July 10, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:



