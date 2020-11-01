1/
Barbara J. Henderson
A close-knit family, beautiful friends & spiritual daughters will mourn Barbara's loss until they meet again in the new world where no pain, sorrow or death will exist as spoken of in Revelation 21: 3 & 4. Barbara taught many people over the course of 48 years of being a Jehovah's Witness that this beautiful new world is a promise from God, one which she now awaits while sleeping in death.

Born in Tarboro, NC to June Hinton & Mildred Stancil Hinton; she leaves behind her daughter Phoebe (Lemuel (Skip)) Robinson, her mother Mildred Hinton, her sister Martha (Wm dec.) Holmes, and 6 brothers, Ernest (Regina), James (Joanne), Raymond (Rita), Frank (Valerie), Larry & Lance (Tamara). Also surviving Barbara are her loving grandson Donovan Robinson, granddaughters Ashley (Louis) Foreman, Britney Goodman, JÃ£Nay Hinton, Dominique Givens, Samantha Robinson, 5 great-grandchildren & 2 spiritual daughters Evelyn Carter & Susan Plaster. Barbara was predeceased by her father, June, & her oldest daughter, Robin Givens.

All will remember her as a loving daughter, mother, sister, a very, very kind person & a faithful servant of Jehovah.

A memorial service will be held on Zoom at 4:00pm, Nov 7, 2020. Email splaster@gmail.com for a link to the service. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 1, 2020.
