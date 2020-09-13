1/1
Barbara J. Serowik
1932 - 2020
Our beloved mother, Barbara J. Serowik, passed away peacefully on Sept. 10, 2020. Barbara was born Sept. 13, 1932 in Sayre, PA, daughter of Walter and Mary Ackley. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter Serowik; brothers, Walter, William and James; and sisters, Patti, Phyllis, and Elizabeth.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Juan Lewis and Deborah and Andreas Pratsis; grandchildren, John Lewis, Christopher (Jeanna) Lewis, and Elizabeth (Garry) Sharpe; great-grandchildren, Alexander and Evan Lewis and Eleni Sharpe; brother, Jon Ackley; and beloved baby sister, Jeanne Moore.

After retiring from Clarke American, Barbara continued to enjoy the love of her family, all things sports, especially Virginia sports and tennis, murder mystery novels, and of course Jeopardy - where we were certain she could be a champ. Her legacy to her children is to never give up. Keep fighting even when the odds seem against you.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thurs. Sept. 17, 2020 at A.G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
A.G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
