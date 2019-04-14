Barbara Jane Hampson, age 65 passed away on Wednesday April 3rd. Jane the second daughter of the late Navy Lieutenant James "Jocko" and Mildred Owens was born on May 22, 1953 in Bremerton, Washington. After bouncing around the globe for 17 years including over a year on the island of Guam, the Owens' moved to Virginia Beach in 1970. Jane graduated from First Colonial High School in 1972. Over the next 35 years Jane spent every moment devoted to the loves of her life, her three sons: Jeffrey, Dan and Kyle. While nothing could ever come close to the devotion Jane exhibited to her children, you might say she loved the Dallas Cowboys as if they were her fourth child. She was rarely seen in public without her Cowboys gear on and during Christmas season even had a secondary tree in the house that was compromised exclusively of Cowboys ornaments. Her lifelong dream of visiting famed Texas Stadium was realized in 2004 when her youngest son, Kyle surprised her with tickets to see the Cowboys take on the hated Washington Redskins. The Cowboys won 21-18. Later in life Jane became a beloved grandmother or "Meeme" as her four grandchildren: Keira, Leah, Jarek and Luke would affectionately call her. In recent years Jane would split her time between Virginia and Albuquerque, New Mexico where she stayed with her mother Mildred. The outpouring of love and support from Jane's family and friends in both Virginia Beach and Albuquerque has been overwhelming for her sons and it will not be forgotten. A celebration of Jane's life will be held on Mother's Day weekend in Virginia Beach. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary