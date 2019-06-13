Barbara Janice Drolet (94), a resident of Norfolk, VA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on June 9, 2019.Born in Biddeford, ME, she answered the call of duty during World War II where she served as a Navy Wave. She was a military spouse, and mother of 7 children. After multiple duty assignments and travel to various stations, she returned to Norfolk in 2013. She was very fond of earth colors, sophisticated arrangements, and appreciated creating refined settings. She was vivacious and loved dancing.She is predeceased by her mother and father, Ruby and Louis Girouard; and her husband, Ulysses Drolet.Left to cherish her memory are her 7 children: Janice Hutchinson (Jim), Debbie Portis Lee (Allen), Cyndy Kasch (Butch), Pat Wills (Mike), Laurence Drolet, Elizabeth Woodard (Mark), and Dorene Campbell; 13 grandchildren: Tonya Palmer (Kevin), Darlene Stone (Vern), Diane Marx (Rich), DJ Portis (Christy), Jason Kasch (Erin), Dawn Gottfried (Scott), Lisa Crooks (Ryan), Jennifer Castillo (Matt), Marcus Woodard (Amy), Eric Woodard (Vanessa), Keri Woodard, Tim Campbell, and Jamie Lynn Yingling; 15 great-grandchildren: Christina Stone, Thomas Stone, Heather Federoff, Amber Marx, Devon Portis, Sydney Kasch, Griffin Kasch, Crista Gottfried, Rachel Gottfried, Maddison Crooks, Landon Crooks, Braydon Crooks, Ben Castillo, Nick Castillo, and Amelia Castillo; one great-great-grandchild: Mariana Federoff; one brother, Paul Girouard; and one sister, Beverly Drolet (Rene).A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA at 12PM. Afterwards, a gathering for family and friends will be held at her daughter's home. Memories of her life and condolences may be expressed online at www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary