Barbara Jean Bauman Addison, 91, died peacefully in her home March 14, 2019 after a long battle with dementia. She was born in El Paso, Texas to Martin Franklin Bauman Sr. and Matilda Marie Barbara Brockmoller Bauman on April 21, 1927. She graduated from Austin High School and attended the University of Texas. She met Lee Addison in San Clemente, Ca. they married and moved to Norfolk, Leeâ€™s hometown, to raise a family. Mom brought her big feisty Texas spirit to Virginia! She was a very active member and devoted leader of First Lutheran Church where she served on the Church Council. She served in every capacity as well as President of the Lutheran Church Women. She also volunteered numerous hours as a Candy Striper at DePaul Hospital. Mom was an avid tennis player and enjoyed socializing with the tennis girls. She also enjoyed playing bridge with friends and spending time on the Outer Banks. She traveled the world and loved dancing, decorating and entertaining. She was an energizer bunny with a cheery disposition, always giving of herself. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Martin F. Bauman Jr. She is survived by her loving husband, H. Lee Addison III, her two sons, John Martin Addison Sr. (Mary); Gregory Lee Addison, her daughter Deborah Anne Addison (Julie). Grandchildren John Martin Addison Jr., Matthew Benjamin Addison (Karin), Mitchell Bauman Addison, and William Trafton Addison. Great grandchildren James Matthew Addison, David Benjamin Addison, and Mary Elizabeth Emms Addison. Our family would like to express our deep appreciation and gratitude to Anita, Victoria, Joanne, Francesca, and Michelle for their care, love, and compassion for mom. We would also like to thank the Freda B. Gordon Hospice and Grace Hospice for their care. A visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, in the Norfolk chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. The funeral service will take place at First Lutheran Church of Norfolk on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association, Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary