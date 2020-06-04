Barbara Jean Bottom
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Jean Bottom, 88, passed away on June 2, 2020.

Mrs. Bottom was preceded in death by her husband Robert D. Bottom, a son William R. Bottom, a granddaughter June M. Gilbert and a brother Charles H. Wecker 3rd. She was a former manager of the Hobby Shop in Princess Anne Plaza in the 70's and 80's. She was a true crafter, artist and avid Bingo player. She was a founding lifetime member of Plaza Vol. Fire Department and Rescue Squad Ladies Aux.

Survivors include 2 sons Robert C. Bottom, Jeffrey E. Bottom, daughter Lora A. Gilbert; granddaughter Jennifer Rickey, (Michael); great grandchildren Austin and Nelena Gilbert, Alec and Ariana Rickey. She is also survived by 2 sister in laws and 1 brother in law and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Plaza Volunteer Rescue Squad 3610 S. Plaza Trail, Virginia Beach, VA 23452. Friends may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved