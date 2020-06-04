Barbara Jean Bottom, 88, passed away on June 2, 2020.
Mrs. Bottom was preceded in death by her husband Robert D. Bottom, a son William R. Bottom, a granddaughter June M. Gilbert and a brother Charles H. Wecker 3rd. She was a former manager of the Hobby Shop in Princess Anne Plaza in the 70's and 80's. She was a true crafter, artist and avid Bingo player. She was a founding lifetime member of Plaza Vol. Fire Department and Rescue Squad Ladies Aux.
Survivors include 2 sons Robert C. Bottom, Jeffrey E. Bottom, daughter Lora A. Gilbert; granddaughter Jennifer Rickey, (Michael); great grandchildren Austin and Nelena Gilbert, Alec and Ariana Rickey. She is also survived by 2 sister in laws and 1 brother in law and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Plaza Volunteer Rescue Squad 3610 S. Plaza Trail, Virginia Beach, VA 23452. Friends may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 4, 2020.