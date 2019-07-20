The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Western Branch Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
the church cemetery
Barbara Jean Carr Obituary
Barbara Jean Carr, 81, peacefully passed away at her residence on Friday, July 19, 2019, with her family surrounding her in love. She was the daughter of the late Ernest Leroy and Eva Mae Tillett. She was predeceased in death by a son, Troy Carr, a brother, Ernest Tillett, Jr. and a sister, Carolyn Tillett.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Miles Nathanuel Carr; her children, Sonya Melescu (John Hasse) of Alexandria, VA, Diane Fitzgerald (Terry) of Columbia, South Carolina, Lisa Raby (Steve) of Suffolk, VA, and Renee Jones of Suffolk, VA; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; brother Richard Tillett of Portsmouth, VA; and daughter in law Debra Carr of Windsor, VA.

Barbara was beautiful, loving, and selfless. She was the proud owner of a fabric shop and worked at Maryview Mental Health Hospital. She was a first-class seamstress and cook. For many years she taught the Ruth Class Sunday School at Western Branch Baptist Church.

A funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Micah Voight on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 3 PM at Western Branch Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 6:30-8:00 PM in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk VA 23434 and other times at the home. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 20, 2019
