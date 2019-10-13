The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Barbara Jean Compton Obituary
PORTSMOUTH- Barbara Compton, 77, died October 11, 2019. A native of Portsmouth, she was a Maryview Hospital volunteer for over fifteen years.

Survivors include her husband, Larry L. Compton; three sons, Brian Compton and wife Patricia of Fort Mill, SC, Paul Compton of Sanford, NC, and Kevin Compton and wife Tori of Suffolk; one sister, Betty Ann Bowden of Portsmouth; and nine grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 14, at 11 AM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by Pastor Kenny Compton. Burial will be in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 6-8 PM. After the burial on Monday, the family will receive friends at the home of Kevin and Tori Compton, 6002 Steeplechase Lane, Suffolk, VA 23435.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 13, 2019
