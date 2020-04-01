|
|
Barbara Jean Deans, 75, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 in a local hospital. She was a food preparation specialist at Captain D's for 38 years. Born in Charleston, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Mila Crawford Campen, and was predeceased by her husband, George "Eddie" Deans.
Left to cherish her memory are her 2 sons, Glenn E. Deans and wife Elizabeth and Steve R. Deans and wife Tina; her daughter, Debbie D. Wise and husband Joe, Jr., all of Norfolk; 5 grandchildren, Brittany, Nick, Holly, Tiffany, and Katelyn; 2 great-grandchildren, Caden and Ilday; as well as 3 sisters and 2 brothers from Hopewell and Front Royal, Virginia.
Burial will be private in Forest Lawn Cemetery, and a memorial celebration of her life may be held in the future. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family through www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 1, 2020