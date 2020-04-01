The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Deans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Deans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jean Deans Obituary
Barbara Jean Deans, 75, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 in a local hospital. She was a food preparation specialist at Captain D's for 38 years. Born in Charleston, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Mila Crawford Campen, and was predeceased by her husband, George "Eddie" Deans.

Left to cherish her memory are her 2 sons, Glenn E. Deans and wife Elizabeth and Steve R. Deans and wife Tina; her daughter, Debbie D. Wise and husband Joe, Jr., all of Norfolk; 5 grandchildren, Brittany, Nick, Holly, Tiffany, and Katelyn; 2 great-grandchildren, Caden and Ilday; as well as 3 sisters and 2 brothers from Hopewell and Front Royal, Virginia.

Burial will be private in Forest Lawn Cemetery, and a memorial celebration of her life may be held in the future. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family through www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -