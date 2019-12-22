|
Barbara Jean Maderazo of Norfolk, VA, passed away into the caring hands of (The Great Spirit, creator of all things), at the age of 83 on Dec. 13, 2019. She was the first child born to the late Newton Carroll Henderson and Thelma Marie Henderson at the James Walker Memorial Hospital in New Hanover County in Wilmington, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Augustine Maceda Maderazo, her son Michael James Maderazo, her four brothers: David Earl Henderson, Kenneth Carroll Henderson, Robert Glen Henderson, and Ronnie Dean Henderson; her two sisters: Joyce Marie Henderson/Fernandez and Mary Ann Henderson/Roque/Culanding. Jean is survived by her three children, George Sam Maderazo, Christopher Dale Maderazo, and Cynthina Loretta Norlinger. Jean has eleven grandchildren, Anita, Ben, Melissa, Chris, Reuben, Giovanni, Daniel, Carmelita, Reiny, Misty, and Neil, Jr. She has nine great grandchildren. Jean was an excellent helper for her mother in helping to care for her six brothers and sisters. Thus started a life of helping others including her extended family and many others whom she came in contact with. Truly her love and care was of benefit to all. Her many nieces and nephews who have helped her through the last five to six years and expressed their love and care while she was fighting the struggles of Alzheimer's /Dementia. Unfortunately, this led to her rapid decline. She passed peacefully in the early hours of Friday, Dec. 13th. There will be a service for Jean on Sat. Jan. 4, 2020 at 2pm at the Holloman-Brown Funeral Home at Tidewater Drive Chapel. Following the service, friends and family may gather at 1507 Holland Ave., Norfolk, VA 23509 (cousin Kimi's house).
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 22, 2019