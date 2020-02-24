The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map

Barbara Jean Thompson

Barbara Jean Thompson Obituary
CHESAPEAKE- Barbara Thompson, 80, went to be with her Lord on February 21, 2020. A native of Valdese, North Carolina, she was a woman of faith and a nurturing mother and grandmother.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 59 years, Herbert Ivan Thompson; two daughters, Tracey Thompson Spruill (Brian) and Lisa Thompson Lineberry (Paul); two sons, Mark Ivan Thompson (Karin) and Todd Aaron Thompson (Laura); and seven grandchildren, Taylor, Paul Jr., Andrew, Georgia, Erin, Emily and Ty.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 11 AM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 24, 2020
