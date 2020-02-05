|
On Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, Barbara Jean Trower peacefully slipped away into the waiting arms of her Lord. She was born in Norfolk County on September 25, 1952 and is survived by her husband Cleveland; her mother Inez Sawyer; her four children, Selina, Felicia, Dareke, Stevie and stepchildren Cleveland Jr., Lisa and Calvin. She is preceded in death by her father, 1 brother, and 1 sister.
A funeral service will be held 11am on Thursday, February 6 at Calvary Revival Church, 5833 Poplar Hall Drive, Norfolk, VA. Viewing will be 4-6pm Wednesday @ Fitchett-Mann FS; 1146 Rodgers St; Ches. 23324. Condolences can be offered to the family @ www.fitchettmannfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 5, 2020