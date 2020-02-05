The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services - CHESAPEAKE
1146 Rodgers Street
Chesapeake, VA 23324
(757) 494-1404
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services - CHESAPEAKE
1146 Rodgers Street
Chesapeake, VA 23324
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Calvary Revival Church
5833 Poplar Hall Drive
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Barbara Jean Trower Obituary
On Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, Barbara Jean Trower peacefully slipped away into the waiting arms of her Lord. She was born in Norfolk County on September 25, 1952 and is survived by her husband Cleveland; her mother Inez Sawyer; her four children, Selina, Felicia, Dareke, Stevie and stepchildren Cleveland Jr., Lisa and Calvin. She is preceded in death by her father, 1 brother, and 1 sister.

A funeral service will be held 11am on Thursday, February 6 at Calvary Revival Church, 5833 Poplar Hall Drive, Norfolk, VA. Viewing will be 4-6pm Wednesday @ Fitchett-Mann FS; 1146 Rodgers St; Ches. 23324. Condolences can be offered to the family @ www.fitchettmannfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 5, 2020
