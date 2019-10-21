Home

Barbara Eck, 59, of Chesapeake passed away on Saturday October 19, 2019 after a sudden unexpected illness. She was surrounded by family. Barbara is survived by her daughter Keri Blain, partner Guy Cabrera, brother Bill Faircloth, sister Susan Clark, her beloved dogs, and colleagues at Givens Trucking who were like family during her 40 year career.

Barbara is most remembered for her loving and giving spirit, devotion to her family, and commitment to her professional life. She loved to experiment in the kitchen, plan home improvement projects, cuddle with her dogs, and travel.

Final arrangements are private.

In lieu of flowers and other forms of condolences the family respectfully others engage in random acts of kindness to honor her spirit.

She will be sorely missed by all her knew her.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 21, 2019
