Barbara Joann Warwick Pearce was born January 28, 1933 in Selma, North Carolina to the late Robert and Emma B. Warwick (Lewis). She was the second of three children in this loving family. Joann departed this life on Dec.6, 2019.
Joann joined First Missionary Baptist Church in Selma at an early age. Graduating Richard B. Harrison High School in 1949 she enrolled at the then Winston-Salem Teachers College (WSTC) in North Carolina. She pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc and graduated in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. She taught briefly in Four Oaks, NC and wed Cleveland Pearce in 1956. They then moved to Norfolk, VA and had two sons, Dale B. Pearce (deceased) and Kelvin Don Pearce. Joann was the spiritual rock of her family. She joined First Baptist Church, Berkley in Norfolk, VA and remained a strong, devoted member of the church for over 60 years. Joann taught for over 40 years in the Chesapeake, Virginia Public School system, pre-dominantly at the 6th grade level. Even after retiring in 1995 she continued to substitute teach and tutor into her 80s. She also deeply enjoyed arts, crafts, poetry, and sewing. She relished being outdoors gardening. Joann was also passionate about line-dancing and volunteering at a local senior rehabilitation center for over fifteen years. The memberships in her Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc alumni chapter and the Winston-Salem State University Alumni Association were also very dear to Joann. Most of all, Joann loved her expanding family of grand-children and great-children. She leaves behind to cherish her memory a son; K. Don Pearce (Leslie), a grand-daughter; Logan K. Pearce, four grandsons; Dale R. Pearce, Cleveland Dominic Pearce, Danual T. Pearce, Donovan W. Pearce, eight great-grandchildren, a brother; Robert E. (Helen) Warwick, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, devoted friends, and church family. Funeral service will be 12:00 PM Saturday, December 14, at First Baptist Church, Berkley, Norfolk, VA. Internment will be 1:30 PM December 15 at Selma Memorial Gardens, Selma, NC.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 12, 2019