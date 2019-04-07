On April the first the love of my life Barbara left us suddenly in her sleep, leaving all who she had ever touched in sorrow and emptiness. Born in Portsmouth in 1956 and leaving us at the age of 63, she was born to the late Sylvia Ellis and passing many years ago to father Johnnie Andrews. She leaves behind her husband of 33 years Stephen Williams, sons Stephen Jr. and Kyle, both of Virginia Beach, Brother Jack Ellis Jr and Step father Jack Ellis both of Georgia. Countless Friends, cousins and family members locally and across the states.Barbara was a 1974 graduate of Western Branch High School and retired several years ago after working for Advance Auto parts for 13 years. Prior to that she had her own day care business where she influenced many young people for over 10 years prior to working for Advance.Barbara loved her Yacht the Barbara J, where she spent as much time as she could possibly spend with her husband and her boat family as she called it, it is referred to as her Happy Place. She enjoyed her travel time to many faraway places and she looked forward to another trip later this year. She had a passion for raising Yorkieâ€™s and has three that are currently part of our family.There will be a Ceremony of life at the Southland Restaurant in Moyock NC on Saturday the 13th, located at 141 Caratoke Hwy in Moyock NC from 3 to 5, all are invited to come and celebrate her life. A private ceremony for Barbara will be held at sea on her Yacht the Barbara J later this summer.In lieu of flowers please donate to CHKD or Shriners organization. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary