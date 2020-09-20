1/1
Barbara Joyce Williams Potts
1943 - 2020
Barbara Williams Potts 76, passed away on September 11, 2020 in Portsmouth. She was born December 10, 1943 to the late Mildred E. Kelley and Earl L. Kelley. Barbara was educated in Portsmouth. Her career expanded over the years and included positions at the Norfolk Ford Plant and the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. The most prestigious and important position she held was being the mother of Virginia, Darrick and Shelvonne. She was preceded in death by both parents; husband, William Lee Potts; sisters, Frances Gee, Katie Parker, Virginia Williams; brother, Harry L. Parham, and Lloyd D. Lewis. Left the cherish her memory is one son; Darrick D. Williams (Doris) of Bristow, VA; two daughters Shelvonne Williams and Virginia Williams of Portsmouth; 6 granchildren and 13 great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley White of Portsmouth, Ann Cooper of Baltimore, MD; brother, Vernon L. Parham of Raleigh, NC; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. She was a mother to all of her children's friends, and grandmother to many more. A visitation will be held 4 -7 p.m. Monday at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, Chesapeake. A Life Celebration Service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Noble Street Baptist Church, Portsmouth. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
SEP
22
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Noble Street Baptist Church
September 17, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Barbara Williams Potts. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you, and will strengthen you to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
Neighbor
