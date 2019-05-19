Sims, Barbara Keller, our beloved sister and ray of sunshine, 67, of Richmond, lost her courageous battle to cancer May 15, 2019, in St. Maryâ€™s Hospital, Richmond, Va. Our hearts are heavy with her loss, but shine above with the joy on which she graced this earth. Barbara was an original crew member at Trader Joe's in Short Pump. They were her â€œwork familyâ€ that she adored and shared her smile with and friendship with all who came in contact with her. She was beginning to embark on her passion of nutrition and wellness with USANA when her diagnosis occurred. Upon moving to Richmond, she was an ultrasound technologist for Commonwealth Physicians for Women in Richmond. She began her diagnostic ultrasound career at Tidewater Physicians for Women in Norfolk, Va. She received her diploma from Bowman Gray in Winston-Salem, N.C. She was a gifted artist, who saw beauty in nature and fashion, but her true passion was people! She lived to make them laugh and feel her warmth! Barbara is survived by her siblings, Betty Keller Rinehart (Jim) of Cary, N.C., William â€œBillyâ€ Keller III of Virginia Beach, Dorothy Keller Allenson (Gary) of Cape Coral, Fla. and John Keller of Norfolk, Va. She was the fun aunt to Erica Rinehart Mallet (Wes), Andrew Rinehart (Karen), Virginia Keller Carlin (Steve), William Matthew Keller and Kelvin Allenson (Amanda), Kody Allenson (Katlyn) and Kyler Allenson. She was the daughter of the late William E. Keller Jr. and MaryAnn DeGuilio Keller of Virginia Beach, Va. Her beloved dachshund, Claire, who was her constant companion and comfort through these trying times. Barbara was blessed with a lifelong circle of friends, whose support and love was overwhelming and a testament of her magnetism. We thank Joe for accompanying Barbara on her last adventure in October to Tuscany and Rome! Her goal to make that trip kept her going! Finally the family would like to thank the Bon Secours, St. Maryâ€™s Hospital doctors and staff for the tremendous care of our beloved, Barbara! Carpe Diem! A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Blileyâ€™s, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., 23228. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 19, 2019