Barbara Kelly Stewart, 79, a long-time resident of Chesapeake, passed away on Friday March 22, 2019. Barbara was born in Chatham, Virginia on January 27, 1940 to the late James Frank and Janie Watson Kelly. She attended Maury High School in Norfolk. She was a member of DeBaun Memorial Baptist Church.After raising her children, Barbara worked many years as a preschool teacher. She also volunteered for years in the gift shop at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. She enjoyed outings with her sisters, and many trips with her loving husband to the beach and to Lake Gaston. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She never missed a chance to attend her childrenâ€™s and grandchildrenâ€™s games and events, and most recently watching videos of her great-grandson. Barbara loved beautiful flowers, feeding and watching the birds, and swinging on their outdoor swing with Miss Kitty.Barbara was predeceased by her husband Harry Elton Stewart Jr., her brother James Kelly and her sister Jane K. Lis. Survivors include her children, David Stewart, Karen Cole (Bill), Debbie Hickok (Dan), and Rod Stewart; grandchildren Justin Cole (Shannon), Annemarie Duke (Jonathan), and Lauren Hickok (fiancÃ© Clay Byrum) - all of who affectionately called her â€œBabaâ€; great-grandson JJ Cole; sister Carol K. Stevenson; her aunts Nancy Marshall and Mary Jane Marshall; as well as many beloved cousins, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews.A Night of Remembrance will be held from 6 to 9 pm on Thursday, March 28, at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake.In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Parkinson Research Foundation, https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/1416005.Family and friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary