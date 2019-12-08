|
|
Barbara Kernan Reid, of Virginia Beach, entered Eternal Life on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born on September 22, 1934 in Baltimore, MD to Leo V. Kernan and Margaret Moore Kernan. She graduated from Oceana High School. Barbara was a wonderful person who loved her family, golfing, and cards. She was a member of the Virginia Beach Town Center Blind Lions.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Russel L. Reid (Duck); siblings Cassie Kernan, Jack Kernan, Rosemary Rainey, and Thomas Kernan.
Left to cherish her memory are her children Mary Reid-Durbin (Scott); Scott Reid -(Meriann); J. Kelly Reid; Becky Reid-Slater (Matt); nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The Altmeyer Funeral Home-Southside Chapel is assisting with arrangements. Services for Barbara will be announced at a later date. Please visit www.altmeyerfh.com to express an online condolence or to keep apprised of service date and time.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019