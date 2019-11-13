|
Born July 30, 1929, Barbara Bosse was the 4th daughter of Amy Lesner and Jerome Danforth King in the Willoughby area of Norfolk, VA. One of her most treasured highlights in life was living on the beach and growing up with her three sisters, Hope, Ruth and Amy. This was a very close-knit family who lost their father when Barbara was only 8 years old. It was a hard life, but they knew they were greatly loved by their mother and through various means they were able to get the necessities of life.
Barbara was a graduate of Granby High School in 1947 and still knew the school's fight song even at the age of 90! She was married for 34 years to Thomas H. Stewart which brought forth another highlight of her life, her four children, William Thomas (Tom), Michael Edward (Mike), Susan Lynn and David Hunter. Though their marriage ended in divorce, there were some good memories created raising the children, traveling, camping and many family gatherings. Barbara was a warm, caring, smart and gentle mother and those traits also were shown in her workplaces from volunteering at the hospital to being Executive Assistant/ Vice President of Lavenstein Management Company for 20+ years. It was while working there that, after five years of being "Ms. Independent", that Barbara met Wolfgang Bosse, another very big highlight in her life. On May 13, 1983, they were married and shared a devoted, loving and giving relationship. Travelling, spending time with family, sharing newspaper headlines, or simply holding hands in their recliners made their hearts happy. In his later years, Wolfgang developed a devastating disease that took his life in 2017. After 34 years of marriage, his death really shook Barbara's soul. These last three years of living "alone" at Atlantic Shores have been extremely wearing on her both physically and mentally.
On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, Barbara passed away peacefully in her sleep. Though it has been hard for the family to "come to grips" with the new reality, we know that this was the way she would have wanted to enter her eternal rest. She is now enjoying the final, most peaceful Highlight of her Lifeâ€¦ reclining at our Savior's feet. She's reunited with her mother, sisters, son Tom, Wolfgang and many more loved ones who touched her earthly life the same as she touched theirs.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents, all three sisters and two brothers-in-law, her son Tom, husband Wolfgang, and granddaughter Tonia. She is survived by her son Mike Stewart and wife, Meg; her daughter Susan Roseman, and husband Jim; and son David Stewart and wife Sharon. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.
There will be a private burial service for the family. On Saturday, November 23, there will be a Visitation starting at 10:00am at Hope Lutheran Church, 5350 Providence Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23464. The Celebration of Life service will be held in the sanctuary at 11:00am, with a meal to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to "Hope Lutheran Church Food Pantry". This is something that Mom always took great pleasure in doing. She wanted to be sure everyone had enough to eat. She will be missed greatly here on earth.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019