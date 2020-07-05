was born in Philadelphia, predeceased by her parents and children AJ & Alena. She graduated Fairfax VA Robinson HS, W&M BBA; Florida Tech MBA. She belonged to Sweet Adelines & Red Hat Society. She is a Yudansha at the Bushin Kan Dojo of DNBK, where she has the title of Kyoshi. She was also on the board of directors for JECC. She was still serving her country in DoD up until the end for 30 yrs. Barbara is survived by her husband & soulmate of 25 years, Dr. MAJ (R USA) Alexander D. Korzyk; daughters, Michelle Stanga (Byron) and Kelly Johannsen (Christopher); sister, Nancy Koury; brother, David Koury (Melissa). Graveside service at Arlington National Cemetery. Go online to www.ealvinsmall.com
to register condolences and for details. ILOF, contributions can be made to the Japan Education Culture Center (JECC) (501-C3 Non Profit), 136 Dover Circle, Norfolk, VA 23505 PayPal-jecc.va@gmail.com.