P.G. Thomasson Funeral Services - Virginia Beach
230 North Lynnhaven Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
757-486-4120
Barbara Vineyard
Barbara L. Vineyard


1938 - 2019
Barbara L. Vineyard Obituary
It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our mother, Barbara L. Vineyard, on Monday, November 18, 2019. She was born October 5th, 1938, on the Diamond Ranch in southeastern Wyoming. After leaving Wyoming, she moved to El Paso, Texas and then to Virginia Beach, Virginia to be closer to family. She had a passion for gardening, loved nature walks and all of God's little creatures, especially the birds.

Barbara is survived by her girls, Patricia Murphey (Mike), Tracy Mengel (Mark); grandchildren, Jody Winterholler, James Hazel, Mitchell Mengel and several great grandchilden; sister, MaryJo Lund (Larry) and brother, Nelson Vineyard (Carolyn). She is preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Iona (Cox) Vineyard and brothers, Eddy Dean (Cobby) and J.D. Vineyard. We would also like to acknowledge her special friend, Trudy Byrns.

The family is planning a private memorial in the spring and her final resting place will be under the beautiful Wyoming skies. She will be greatly missed. PG Thomasson Funeral Services assisted the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 23, 2019
