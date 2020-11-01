Barbara passed on October 28, 2020. She was born in Carrolltown, PA October 30, 1941, the second of four children born to Clement & Regina Baker. Predecased by her parents; 1 brother, William Baker. On June 25, 1960, she married her high school sweetheart, Brett Williams Sr. She is survived by her husband; children, Brett Williams, Jr. (Melanie), Karen Hudgins Fields, Terry Williams; grand-children, Brandon Hudgins, Heather Hudgins, Spencer Williams, Ramsey Williams and 3 great-grand sons; siblings, Jean Sharbaugh, Gerald Baker (Barbara). Barbara was a devoted mother to her family. She served her country as a career navy spouse. She worked tirelessly as a server, first at Giant Open Air market, and later at various restaurant establishments from the Pembroke area to the Virginia Beach oceanfront. She instilled in her children a strong respect for others. Barbara enjoyed playing bingo and was a member of the Eagles. A visitation is planned at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1061 Newton Rd, Va. Beach, 11/04/2020, 6-8pm. www.beachfuneralservices.com