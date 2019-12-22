The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Barbara Mae Friel of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully December 4, 2019 Born May 1, 1930 in D.C. to Rupert Clyde Reamy and May Estella Ruth Owens. She is survived by her Son John, Wife Karen, Granddaughter Sommer Gugler, Niece Becky Wilson, Great niece Crystal Jones and Family, with extended love ones in Maine. She retired from N.A.R.F. Civilian Personnel Dept. She was a lifetime member of her church and beloved Sunday School Teacher, and A gracious supporter of St. Jude's Children's Hospital. A celebration of her life will be arranged in spring, please contact family for details.
