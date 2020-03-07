|
Born 7/4/1928 she passed at the age of 91 on January 16, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years, Douglas Allen Leard and Daughter Ann P. Diggs.She is survived by her daughter Lynne Marie Moore, 6 grandchildren and 12 great grand children. She will be laid to rest by her family on March 14, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery at 8100 Granby St in Norfolk, VA at 10:30am. All are welcome to attend as there are no formal arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020