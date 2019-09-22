|
SUFFOLK- Darlene Moore, 72, passed away September 21, 2019. A native of Portsmouth, she was predeceased by her husband, Glenn Carey Moore; daughter, Barbara Ann Moore; and sister, Billie Kaye.
Darlene retired proudly as a waitress, working for The Circle, Rodman's, and George and Steve's Restaurants. She loved to work in her yard, celebrate the holidays, and dancing. Darlene enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and never met a stranger.
Darlene is survived by two daughters, Deborah Carol Daubenspeck and husband Timothy, and Glenda Carrie Cahoon and husband Larry; three sisters, Vicky Mooney, Wanda Lovell, and Cathy Harvell; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 2 PM in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk on Wednesday from 6-7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019