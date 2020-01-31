The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Resources
Barbara N. Gray Obituary
Barbara Newman Gray, 86, 3100 block of Trumpet Road, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. A native of Portsmouth, she was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church. She was predeceased by her husband, Scott Coleman Gray; a granddaughter, Shannon Zollars; two brothers; and one sister.

Survivors include a daughter, Robin Kimberly Gray of Chesapeake; a son, Timothy Scott Gray and wife Monique of Fredericksburg; three grandchildren, Angela Stevens (James), Candice DuBois and Paul Berthault (Cory); three great-grandchildren, Delaney Berthault, Braden and Isabella Stevens; many nieces and nephews; and a god-daughter, Barbara Morrisette (John).

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 3, in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by the Rev. Reggie Hester. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 5-6:30 p.m.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 31, 2020
