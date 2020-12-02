1/1
Barbara N. McDonald
1947 - 2020
Barbara N. McDonald (Bobbi), 73, passed away on November 21st, 2020. She was born in Norfolk, VA on February 14th, 1947 to the late Mildred and Jesse Noel. Bobbi celebrated a rich and full life before the onset of Alzheimer's Disease. She was a kind and compassionate woman, and was always willing to lend a hand or help a friend in need. While she seemed quiet and reserved, she could surprise you with her quick wit. Bobbi was a loving and dedicated mother first and foremost, and she considered raising two daughters her greatest accomplishment.

Bobbi leaves her loving husband of 50 years, James D. McDonald Jr.; daughters Erin Stewart (Brian) and Amanda McDonald; siblings Sheron Harrell, Tom Noel, Becky Kelly, Jeanne Sheeley, and Roger Noel. She was preceded in death by her sister, Susan Hysong.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 4th, 2020 at 12:00pm with a visitation one hour prior at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA. A burial will immediately follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 2, 2020.
