Barbara N. McDonald (Bobbi), 73, passed away on November 21st, 2020. She was born in Norfolk, VA on February 14th, 1947 to the late Mildred and Jesse Noel. Bobbi celebrated a rich and full life before the onset of Alzheimer's Disease. She was a kind and compassionate woman, and was always willing to lend a hand or help a friend in need. While she seemed quiet and reserved, she could surprise you with her quick wit. Bobbi was a loving and dedicated mother first and foremost, and she considered raising two daughters her greatest accomplishment.
Bobbi leaves her loving husband of 50 years, James D. McDonald Jr.; daughters Erin Stewart (Brian) and Amanda McDonald; siblings Sheron Harrell, Tom Noel, Becky Kelly, Jeanne Sheeley, and Roger Noel. She was preceded in death by her sister, Susan Hysong.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 4th, 2020 at 12:00pm with a visitation one hour prior at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA. A burial will immediately follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Alzheimer's Association
.