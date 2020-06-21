Barbara Neal Smith, 74, loving mother of two children, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 following a two-month illness
Barbara was born on October 17, 1945 in Washington, DC to Captain James Richard and Mary Frances (Jones) Compton. As the daughter of a 30-year Career Naval Officer, Barbara spent much of her childhood moving across the country, living in Chevy Chase, MD, Virginia Beach, VA, Coronado, CA (1), Newport, RI, Vienna, VA, Washington, DC, Long Beach, CA, Coronado, CA (2), Honolulu, HI and Jacksonville, FL. While living in Jacksonville, Barbara attended St. John's Country Day School, where she graduated in 1964.
After her high school graduation, Barbara attended Brenau University in Gainesville, GA and received her bachelor's degree in History in 1968. Shortly after, she became an elementary school teacher, teaching the third, fourth and sixth grades until the early 1980s when she had the desire to experience new opportunities.
In 1982, Barbara married Stuart Ellis Smith and were husband and wife for almost 25 years until his unexpected death in 2007. Her most memorable accomplishment was being a mother to her two children, Kristen and Jamie, whom she raised to be good role models to society. In her nearly 36 years as a mother, Barbara was always there for her children whenever there was a problem with something that can be helped right away. She was a hard-working mother with a loving sense of humor, as well as devoting her life to her family. She also made each day full of surprises and a lot of happiness towards each other.
Barbara was preceded in death by her father Dick, her mother Mary Frances, her brother James Richard "Dickie" Compton, II, and her husband Stuart. She is survived by her daughter Kristen Ashby Smith, son Stuart James Smith and daughter-in-law Lisa Marie Abel-Smith.
Due to COVID-19, no service is currently planned. Condolences may be expressed at www.simplycremationonline.com. Thanks to Sheila's Place for so lovingly taking care of Barbara while she resided there.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 21, 2020.