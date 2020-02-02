|
On Friday, January 24, 2020, Barbara O Watson was peacefully called home to be with the lord, surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was involved in many community activities and most notably served as the Past Worthy Matron of the Adeline Ward Chapter #197 of the E.S.O of Virginia, Prince Hall Affiliation. Barbara was predeceased in death by her parents William and Betty Owens, her brother Edward Jr., and her husband Junius Watson. She leaves to cherish her memory: a brother, Maurice Owens (Lynette) of Suffolk, Virginia, two loving daughters and beloved sons-in-law, Eboni P. Mundy (Dominique) and Essence L. Christian (Joseph); three grandsons, Jaylen O. Holmes, Dominique R. Mundy Jr., and Dylan R. Mundy, all of Chesapeake, Virginia; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives and a host of special friends. Barbara's celebration of life will be held at 11 am, Monday February 3, 2020 at First Baptist South Hill, Chesapeake VA, with the Reverend Michael Toliver officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Norfolk, Va. Family and friends will assemble at 324 Clydes Way, Chesapeake, VA at 10am. gravesfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 2, 2020