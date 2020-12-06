Barbara (Bobbi) Phillips White of Norfolk passed away on Wednesday, November 25. She was born in 1944 in Harrisonburg VA, the only daughter of Jac H and Helen Fischer Phillips. She was a graduate of the Country Day School for Girls and James Madison University.



Bobbi and husband Denva L White III (Denny) married in 1968 and became parents to twin sons Layton and Harrison in 1969. Her boys were her everything. She was deeply involved in the Larchmont Elementary PTA, and was on the committee who planned the original Run At Twilight (RAT) Race. She was a voracious reader and loved her book club like family. A lifelong learner and teacher, Bobbi retired from Norfolk Public Schools in 2010.



She was predeceased by her parents.



Bobbi is survived by her husband Denny, sons Layton (Stuart) and Harrison (Ginger) and beloved grandchildren Bennett, Campbell, Hayley and Graham, all of Norfolk; as well as a scattering of cousins, Denny's large extended family and a host of loving friends.



The family will plan a graveside service at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suffolk at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a contribution to The Friends of the Norfolk Public Library in Bobbi's honor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store