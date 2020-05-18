Barbara Anne Ricks Parker, 79, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister went to be with her Lord on May 16, 2020 surrounded by her family at her home. She was the daughter of the late Helen and George Ricks.
Barbara loved to spend time with her family vacationing, reading, traveling and enjoyed cooking and providing for her family. Barbara was a member of Western Branch Baptist Church. She was formally a member of Magnolia United Methodist Church for 70 years and enjoyed teaching Sunday School for 20 years. She formally worked for 20 years as a nursing housemother for the Louise Obici School of Nursing.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years Harvey L. Parker; children Kimberly Siebert and husband Jim of Suffolk, Allen Parker, and wife Kimberly of Poquoson, and Susan Carlsen of Suffolk; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 3 sisters; and a brother.
An outside service will be conducted at Western Branch Baptist Church, 6952 Old Myrtle Road, Suffolk VA 23434 by Rev. Micah Voight on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11 AM, with entombment following at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Viewing hours will be Wednesday and Thursday from 9 AM To 5 PM in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk VA 23434. Memorial donations may be made to Western Branch Baptist Church. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 18, 2020.