B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 397-2391
Barbara Gabriele
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
3501 Cedar Ln.
Portsmouth, VA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
3501 Cedar Ln
Portsmouth, VA
Barbara Rose Gabriele


1932 - 2019
Barbara Rose Gabriele Obituary
Barbara Rose Gabriele, 87, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019.

Barbara was a devout Roman Catholic and an active member of Church of the Resurrection, where she served as Eucharistic minister to the homebound. She was a member of Western Branch Lions Club, Merrifields Garden Club, and North Suffolk Chapter of CHKD.

She is survived by her husband John; children Mark (Brenda), Karen Johnston (Johnny), Paul, and John Stephen (Terri); brothers Marvin and Anthony Perry; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, at Church of the Resurrection, 3501 Cedar Ln., Portsmouth. The family will receive friends an hour prior, and a reception will immediately follow the Mass in the Fellowship Hall. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Lions Medical Eye Bank Research Center, 600 Gresham Dr., Norfolk, VA 23507, or to Maryknoll Missions at donate.maryknoll.org. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019
