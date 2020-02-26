|
|
Barbara Sarlo Hairston, 82, of Inman, South Carolina, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Pacifica Senior Living Skylyn in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Born in Norfolk, Virginia on August 12, 1937 she was the daughter of the late Angelo Michael Sarlo and Helen Elizabeth (Dolan) Sarlo and was the wife of William Hairston, having celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Mrs. Hairston was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.
In addition to her husband, she is also survived by one daughter, Susan Grace Hairston Galloway and her husband Paul of Wilmington, North Carolina; three sons, William Christopher Hairston and his wife Alecia of Richmond, Virginia, Robert Patrick Hairston and his wife Virginia of Inman, South Carolina and Anthony Dolan Hairston and his wife Doria of Longwood, Florida; along with eight grandchildren, Patrick Hairston, Caris Hairston Hahn, Lauren Galloway, Crystal Galloway, Colett Hairston, Moriah Hairston, Adrienne Hairston and Michael Hairston; and six great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents and one son, Francis Dominic Hairston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: SC Chapter, PO Box 3128, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church (Historic Church, 161 North Dean Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302). Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, South Carolina.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 26, 2020