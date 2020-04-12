|
Dr. Barbara S. Harrison transitioned peacefully to her heavenly home on March 28, 2020. Born in Radford, Virginia on December 8, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Thomas J and Marjorie J. Simpkins.
Dr. Harrison obtained her Associate Degree in Nursing from Thomas Nelson Community College and was licensed a Registered Nurse in 1971. She later received her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Hampton University. In 1993, she was awarded the Doctor of Education (EdD) degree from the College of William and Mary.
Throughout her career, Dr. Harrison was involved in numerous local, state and national initiatives. She was a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society, Association of Community Health Nursing Educators, American Public Health Association, National League for Nursing, Parish Nursing Bon Secours Health System, Eastern Virginia Perinatal Council, Norfolk Homeless Coalition, and Board of Directors Spirit House Incorporated. Dr. Harrison was awarded the Outstanding Vocational Educator award by the Virginia Department of Education and honored with the appointment as a Member, Content Expert panel, Community Health Nursing by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. Also to her credit are numerous journal publications and research grant procurements.
Aside from her extensive contributions to the nursing profession, Dr. Harrison played an important role in the development of future nurses. She was instrumental in shaping the lives and careers of nursing students at Hampton University and Norfolk State University.
Dr. Barbara Harrison is mourned by her sister Charlotte S. Keithley and brother-in-law Lawrence Keithley, Jr. of Saluda, VA, nephews Jason E. Keithley (Amanda) of Saluda, VA, Richard Keithley of Salem VA, a niece, Rachel R. Keithley of Saluda, VA, great nieces Abigail and Hannah Keithley of Saluda, VA, best friend, Dr. Linda G. Brown, many colleagues and friends.
Although we mourn the loss of Dr. Barbara Harrison, we know that she is resting in a better place. It is our desire to see her again in a place that knows no sorrow. May the memories of her life here on earth provide a blanket of comfort for those who love and miss her.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020