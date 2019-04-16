Barbara S. Spruell died April 15, 2019. Originally from Memphis, TN, she had made her home in Virginia Beach since the mid-seventies. Barbara loved a good time and always was ready for an adventure with friends. She was generous to a fault and was a real champion for the underdog. An excellent caregiver, she was there whenever someone needed assistance. An avid golfer and tennis player, Barbara welcomed the challenge, the competitiveness, and the camaraderie involved in those sports. She relished the comfort of her home and spent many hours on her condo balcony socializing and enjoying the view of Rudee Inlet.Barbara was predeceased by her husband Billy C Spruell, Sr. and her cousin Dee Adamski who was like a sister to her. She is survived by her son Billy C Spruell, Jr., her grandson Dylon Spruell, her granddaughter Hunter Spruell, and her sister Clara Potts. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory her devoted friends Ouida Young, Cindy Young, and Miriam Hesselbeen. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Star of the Sea Catholic Church. The family will also be receiving friends at the church one hour prior to the Mass, from 12:00 -1:00 PM. Interment will be in the family plot at Memorial Gardens in Memphis, TN. Barbara requested in lieu of flowers that any memorial donations be made to St, Jude Childrenâ€™s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary