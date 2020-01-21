|
Barbara â€˜Bobbie' Sawyer Lane, widow of A.L. Lane, left this earthly life Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Mason and Ruby Cartwright Sawyer. She is celebrated in loving memory by son, Barry Lane (Peggy), daughter Debra (Debbie) Libby, son Mark Lane; granddaughters Tracy Ayscue Jones, Jessica Terpstra, Lisa Lane Rabe, Kaela Lester Blackburn, Sarah Joanna Lane Carroll, Rebekka Libby; grandsons Bryan Lane, Jesse Terpstra, Scott Lester, Michael Libby; twelve great-grandchildren; sister Peggy Sawyer Byrum (Lyonel); brothers Martin Sawyer (Linda), Jimmy Sawyer (Brona); special â€˜sisters' Yvonne Ferrell Sawyer, Brenda Stallings Sawyer and sister-in-law Darlene Dayton Lane.
A graveside Memorial Service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, April 25 at Cedarwood Cemetery in Herford NC.
A special â€˜Thank You' to Mebane Ridge Memory Care, Alamance Regional Hospital, and Hospice of Alamance/Caswell for their professional and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, gifts are requested to Hospice of Alamance/Caswellâ€"918 Chapel Hill Road-Burlington NC 27215 or Alzheimer's Foundation of America at alzfdn.org/support.
