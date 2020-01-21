The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
(336) 228-8366
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Cedarwood Cemetery
Herford, NC
Barbara Sawyer "Bobbie" Lane

Barbara Sawyer "Bobbie" Lane Obituary
Barbara â€˜Bobbie' Sawyer Lane, widow of A.L. Lane, left this earthly life Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Mason and Ruby Cartwright Sawyer. She is celebrated in loving memory by son, Barry Lane (Peggy), daughter Debra (Debbie) Libby, son Mark Lane; granddaughters Tracy Ayscue Jones, Jessica Terpstra, Lisa Lane Rabe, Kaela Lester Blackburn, Sarah Joanna Lane Carroll, Rebekka Libby; grandsons Bryan Lane, Jesse Terpstra, Scott Lester, Michael Libby; twelve great-grandchildren; sister Peggy Sawyer Byrum (Lyonel); brothers Martin Sawyer (Linda), Jimmy Sawyer (Brona); special â€˜sisters' Yvonne Ferrell Sawyer, Brenda Stallings Sawyer and sister-in-law Darlene Dayton Lane.

A graveside Memorial Service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, April 25 at Cedarwood Cemetery in Herford NC.

A special â€˜Thank You' to Mebane Ridge Memory Care, Alamance Regional Hospital, and Hospice of Alamance/Caswell for their professional and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, gifts are requested to Hospice of Alamance/Caswellâ€"918 Chapel Hill Road-Burlington NC 27215 or Alzheimer's Foundation of America at alzfdn.org/support.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 21, 2020
