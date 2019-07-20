PORTSMOUTH - Barbara Sears Perlin passed away at home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at The Palace Coral Gables, a wonderful community for independent seniors. She was born on April 30, 1928 in Portsmouth, VA to Hyman and Sarah Bangel Sears. She attended Woodrow Wilson High School and upon graduation, she attended the University of Miami. She was the widow of the love of her life, Norman Perlin who predeceased her 53 years ago.



After the death of her husband, Barbara became a school teacher. She taught kindergarten and first grade in the Portsmouth Public School System. In the mid-1980â€™s, she retired from teaching and began to spend the winters in Florida. Eventually she moved to Florida on a full time basis. However, she always considered Portsmouth her home.



Barbara was loved by many and will be remembered for her infectious smile, good humor and joie de vivre.



She is survived by her three children, Hope Kourland Fuller (Larry), Brian Charles Perlin (Wendy) and Ben Scott Perlin (Pauline); grandchildren Allison Fuller Rotbart (Brandon) and Andrew Fuller, Natalie and Andrew Perlin, and Sara Perlin; great-grandchildren Ruthie Jo and Dean; and a sister, Helene Mitchell.



A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 22nd at 11:00 a.m. at Chevra Thilim Cemetery in Portsmouth. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling these arrangements.



www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 20, 2019