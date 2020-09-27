Gretchen and family, I am so sorry for the loss of Barbara. She was always good to me and mine. She was a wonderful champion for my oldest when he was in the 5th grade at Collegiate. I will never forget that. She was a kind, thoughtful person and boss. I can remember looking up and seeing her at both of my parents’ funerals - again this meant so much to me. I could go on and on with many examples. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.



Kathy Doumar Windley

