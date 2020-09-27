1/1
Barbara Sue Stanton Hall
Barbara Sue Stanton Hall, passed away September 22, 2020.

A long-time resident of Norfolk, she grew up in West Virginia and was the daughter of the late Phillip and Edith Stanton. She received her Bachelor's degree from Ohio University and a Master's in Education from Old Dominion University.

During her distinguished teaching career, she was the Headmaster of the Lower School at Norfolk Collegiate as well as the Head of ESL with Cape Henry Collegiate to name a few. She was an active volunteer, tutoring young children for the ForKidsorganization.

For over forty years, Barbara was an active parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk, and enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, reading and cooking.

She is survived by her daughter Gretchen Hall Garrigues, married to Bernard Garrigues of Stamford, Connecticut, son Chandler Michael Hall of Leander, Texas; grandchildren: Alexandra Garrigues and Lauren Garrigues, Griffin Hall and Owen Hall; and sisters: Mary Katherine Reynolds, Elizabeth and Dean Oyer as well as their children and grandchildren. She shared a long time, close companionship with Alan Sonner.

Due to COVID restrictions, private services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A Celebration of her Life will be held in Norfolk once restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made directly to www.forkids.org. To make donations by mail: ForKids, P.O. Box 6044, Norfolk, VA 23508. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 27, 2020.
September 26, 2020
Dear Gretchen, Michael, and family,
Barbara truly made a difference in the lives of her students and those with whom she worked. What a wonderful teacher and leader she was! I was so fortunate to work with her at Cape Henry and, especially, to be her friend. So many good memories! Love & hugs to you all — Joan Efird
Joan Efird
Coworker
September 26, 2020
Gretchen and family, I am so sorry for the loss of Barbara. She was always good to me and mine. She was a wonderful champion for my oldest when he was in the 5th grade at Collegiate. I will never forget that. She was a kind, thoughtful person and boss. I can remember looking up and seeing her at both of my parents’ funerals - again this meant so much to me. I could go on and on with many examples. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.

Kathy Doumar Windley
Kathy Doumar Windley
Friend
